TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Up 3.8%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s share price was up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 5,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 935,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.17 million, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Raketich sold 30,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $319,772.66. Insiders sold a total of 44,221 shares of company stock worth $518,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 580,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1,132.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 500,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after buying an additional 311,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at $3,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

