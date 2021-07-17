Timothy A. Springer Buys 2,773,479 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy A. Springer bought 2,773,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $8,847,398.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.63 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $410.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SELB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1,387.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 115,828 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

