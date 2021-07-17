TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Cut to C$140.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TMX Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.33.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.19. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $112.35.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.