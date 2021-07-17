TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$155.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on X. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$155.00 price target (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$149.57.

X stock opened at C$131.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$132.26. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$120.13 and a 12-month high of C$144.97.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

