Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tokuyama in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokuyama’s FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tokuyama from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of TKYMY opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.74. Tokuyama has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.