Tom B. Langley Buys 1,000 Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Tom B. Langley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $23,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.59. Old Point Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 63,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

