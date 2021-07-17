Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Receives $19.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

TPZEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $14.04.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

