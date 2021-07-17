Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Touchstone Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) dropped 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal, and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

