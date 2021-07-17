Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given a C$44.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.50.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$33.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$9.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.69. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$12.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.18.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.0699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at C$22,140,504.24. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,816,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$289,667,454.49.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

