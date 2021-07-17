Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) rose 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83). Approximately 10,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 20,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.50 ($1.76).

The firm has a market cap of £74.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.78.

About Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.