TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $28,600.00. Insiders have sold 240,355 shares of company stock worth $10,073,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

