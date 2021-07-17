TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 65.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

TPIC stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after buying an additional 215,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 23.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,333,000 after buying an additional 161,633 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

