Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53,147 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $28,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $189.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

