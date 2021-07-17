Tractor Supply (TSCO) Scheduled to Release Earnings on Monday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $189.00. 1,187,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,946. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.46. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

