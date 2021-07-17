Trifast (LON:TRI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trifast plc (LON:TRI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.72). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.72), with a volume of 18,361 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on TRI. Shore Capital upgraded Trifast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £176.17 million and a PE ratio of 30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Trifast’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

About Trifast (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

