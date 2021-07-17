Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,320,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 9,890,000 shares. Approximately 18.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRIL shares. Benchmark started coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bloom Burton raised Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

TRIL opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.76 million, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $33,907.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $96,874. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 620,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

