Trip.com Group Limited to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trip.com Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,959,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after buying an additional 3,331,750 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after buying an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

