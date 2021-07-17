TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered TrueCar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.19.

TRUE opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,127,500.00. Insiders sold 121,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,688 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TrueCar by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 981,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TrueCar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 730,119 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 703,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

