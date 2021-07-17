Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Truist Financial worth $143,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

