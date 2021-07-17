Truist Raises PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $160.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective raised by Truist from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.96. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $156.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

