TrustSwap Price Reaches $0.80 on Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002552 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $71.48 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00048145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.03 or 0.00791986 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,064,919 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

