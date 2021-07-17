Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 101 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $135.11 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.70.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. Cowen increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

