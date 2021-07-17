Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,572,669,000 after acquiring an additional 393,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,014,451,000 after acquiring an additional 154,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 209,608 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cognex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $82.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $773,360.00. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

