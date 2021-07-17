Truvestments Capital LLC Has $171,000 Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after buying an additional 3,008,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after buying an additional 613,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after buying an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after buying an additional 137,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,302,000 after buying an additional 35,962 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of KTOS opened at $25.78 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.24.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,814 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

