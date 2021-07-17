Truvestments Capital LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

