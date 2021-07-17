Truvestments Capital LLC Has $333,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $60.05 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,013 shares of company stock worth $3,793,023 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

