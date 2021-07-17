Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 1,039 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,579,761 shares of company stock worth $358,387,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DELL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

NYSE:DELL opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

