Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 37,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $6,393,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,328,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.77.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $276.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.47. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.50 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

