TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TuSimple Holdings Inc. is a self-driving technology company. TuSimple Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.70 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Equities analysts predict that TuSimple will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

