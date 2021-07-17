TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Up to $48.40

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.40, but opened at $49.50. TuSimple shares last traded at $47.29, with a volume of 4,137 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.67.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

