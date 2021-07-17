U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 401,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,825,117 shares.The stock last traded at $59.23 and had previously closed at $56.99.

The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $673,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,441 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

About U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.