U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Short Interest Update

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLCA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,340. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 578,740 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at about $6,319,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 460,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 36.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 450,596 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

