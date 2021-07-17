UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Welbilt worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Welbilt by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth $18,848,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth $16,927,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,589,000 after purchasing an additional 972,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBT shares. William Blair lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.55 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

