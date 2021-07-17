UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 30,717 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $922,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $509,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

PRLB stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.13. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

