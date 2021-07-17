UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,165 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of First BanCorp. worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,309 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1,031.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 152,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 139,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $4,528,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. raised their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $11.39 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Heffern acquired 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

