UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,407 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

