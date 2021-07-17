UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Stepan worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Stepan by 2.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stepan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Stepan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 101.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Stepan by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $67,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $118.87 on Friday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $97.57 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

