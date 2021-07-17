UBS Group AG Buys 5,790 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 351.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 187,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $11.09 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.74 million, a PE ratio of -48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.