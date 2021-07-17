UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Surmodics by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Surmodics in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Surmodics by 2,409.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Surmodics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter valued at $287,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $90,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SRDX stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35. The company has a market cap of $741.38 million, a P/E ratio of 102.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

