UBS Group AG Has $500,000 Stake in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 147,570 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 4,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $103,277.04. Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,214 shares of company stock valued at $337,873. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.16. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APLT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

