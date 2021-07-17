UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of Consolidated Water worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,649 shares of company stock valued at $59,881. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.21. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $187.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

