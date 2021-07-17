UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $2,731,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 420,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,792,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,890 shares of company stock valued at $15,496,208 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $112.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.90. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWST. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.