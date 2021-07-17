UBS Group AG Takes Position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $470,000.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS SLCRU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.