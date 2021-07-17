UBS Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €52.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.44 ($58.17).

Alstom stock opened at €35.62 ($41.91) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.40. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

