UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,408,017,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,366 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,718,000 after buying an additional 6,434,512 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,446,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,185,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,204,000 after buying an additional 3,761,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

