UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MEGGF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a $6.40 price objective on shares of Meggitt and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

MEGGF opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.81.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

