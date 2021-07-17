Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $343.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $8.85 on Friday, reaching $332.12. The company had a trading volume of 586,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.10. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $188.18 and a 12 month high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.