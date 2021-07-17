Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $343.52.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.
Shares of ULTA stock traded down $8.85 on Friday, reaching $332.12. The company had a trading volume of 586,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.10. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $188.18 and a 12 month high of $356.31.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
