Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.85. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 139,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 19.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultrapar Participações (UGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.