UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Up 68.9% in June

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the June 15th total of 621,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of UMBF opened at $87.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.16. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $99.98.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,266 shares of company stock valued at $993,293 in the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.