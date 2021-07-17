United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Microelectronics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.30.

NYSE UMC opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

